Winston-Salem police found a body Wednesday in the 100 block of Charleston Court near Forsyth Technical Community College, authorities said.

Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to that location for a death investigation, police said.

Police didn't identify the victim or the person's gender.

There is no evidence of foul play or suspicious activity regarding the death, police said. There is no threat to the public.

Officers and detectives are investigating this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows to text tips, photos and videos to the police.