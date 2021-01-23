 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem police find a man dead in the woods off Linn Station Road
breaking top story

Winston-Salem police find a man dead in the woods off Linn Station Road

Winston-Salem police found a man dead Saturday in the woods off the 3900 block of Linn Station Road, authorities said.

Bradley Monroe Taylor, 26, who had no permanent address, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers responded at 10:39 a.m. to an unknown trouble call at 3990 Linn Station Road in the city's northwestern section, police said.

Officers then found Taylor's body in the nearby woods, police said.

An autopsy will be performed on Taylor's body to determine his cause of death, police said.

Taylor's next of kin has been notified of his death, police said.

Breaking News