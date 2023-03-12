Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fire at a commercial building in the 2300 block of Liberty Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

According to the police report, the fire has been extinguished and there have been no injuries.

Winston-Salem Fire Department said in a tweet sent at 4:27 a.m. that fire individuals who are homeless had been rescued from the building.

Police said that all lanes of the 2300 block of N. Liberty St. between E. 23rd St. and E. 24th St. are temporarily closed.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours while fire department officials investigate the fire.

Motorists are encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel.

In a separate incident, fire officials tweeted they are investigating a residential fire in the 400 block of Wayside Drive, They said the fire had been contained as of 6:30 a.m.

The building was not occupied at the time of the fire, and there was no report of injuries or a resident being displaced.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

