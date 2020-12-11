 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem Police investigate armed robbery at Cloverdale Shell Station
0 comments
top story

Winston-Salem Police investigate armed robbery at Cloverdale Shell Station

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man robbed the Cloverdale Shell Station at gunpoint on Friday night, Winston-Salem Police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to 2020 Cloverdale Ave. at 8 p.m. on a reported armed robbery.

A suspect entered the business brandishing a handgun while demanding money, police said. The man fled the business with money from the cash register.

Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News