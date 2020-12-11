Winston-Salem Police investigate armed robbery at Cloverdale Shell Station

A man robbed the Cloverdale Shell Station at gunpoint on Friday night, Winston-Salem Police said.
The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to 2020 Cloverdale Ave. at 8 p.m. on a reported armed robbery.
A suspect entered the business brandishing a handgun while demanding money, police said. The man fled the business with money from the cash register.
Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
