Winston-Salem Police investigate armed robbery at Courtyard Marriott Westbrook

Winston-Salem Police are investigating an armed robbery Sunday morning at the Courtyard Marriott Westbrook at 1600 Westbrook Plaza Drive.
Investigators said a suspect entered the lobby of the hotel about 8:34 a.m., approached the clerk and demanded money.
The suspect took an unknown amount of money from the drawer and fled on foot, police said. There were no injuries.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
