Winston-Salem Police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General on South Main Street

Winston-Salem Police are investigating an armed robbery Saturday at the Dollar General at 2981 S. Main St.

Police said a man entered the store about 7:40 p.m., approached the clerk, showed a handgun and demanded the clerk provide money from the cash drawer.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the business on foot toward Cassell Street where investigators believe he fled in an unknown-type vehicle.

Police said another Dollar General on Thomasville Road in Forsyth County was robbed a short time before this robbery. Police said the suspect description matches for both robberies.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

