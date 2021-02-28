Winston-Salem Police investigate armed robbery at South Main Mart

Winston-Salem Police are investigating an armed robbery Sunday night at South Main Mart at 4751 S. Main St.

A man entered the business around 8 p.m. brandishing a handgun while demanding money, police said. He obtained money from the cash register and fled on foot.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook