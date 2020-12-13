Winston-Salem Police investigate armed robbery at Speedway on South Main Street

Winston-Salem Police are investigating an armed robbery early Sunday at the Speedway on 3600 S. Main St.
Police responded at 1:05 a.m. on a reported armed robbery. A suspect entered the business and threatened the use of a handgun while demanding money, police said. The suspect then fled the business in a white Ford Flex with money from the cash register.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
