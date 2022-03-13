 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem police investigate fatal stabbing in downtown area
Winston-Salem police investigate fatal stabbing in downtown area

Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the fatal stabbing of a Winston-Salem man that occurred Sunday morning near Forsyth County Central Library.

Police responded at 10:41 a.m. to a call about an individual being found in the parking lot behind a convenience store in the 500 block of North Spring Street.

Police identified the individual as James Wade Roseborough, 32, who appeared to have been involved in an altercation.

Roseborough, of Claremont Avenue, was transported to a local hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.

Police are considering the fatal stabbing as a homicide, the 11th in Winston-Salem this year, compared with seven at this time in 2021.

The department's Criminal Investigations Division detectives said they believe it was an isolated incident, and are not looking for suspects at this time.

The department is asking for the public’s help in this case.

Police can be contacted at 336-773-7716. Witnesses also can contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows witnesses to text tips, photos and videos to police.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

