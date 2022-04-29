Winston-Salem Police investigate Friday shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Friday, WGHP/FOX 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner reported.
A portion of Carver School Road is temporarily closed.
There is a police presence in the area of the shooting.
No further information was immediately available.
John Hinton
