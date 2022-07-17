 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem Police investigate report of gunfire at Embassy Suites; Building cleared but no evidence found

Winston-Salem Police investigated a report that a gun was fired Sunday night at the Embassy Suites on North Cherry Street in downtown.

Numerous officers responded at 8:26 p.m. and the building was cleared but no signs or evidence of a firearm being discharged was found, police said. No one was injured.

Police said a 911 caller had advised seeing individuals running in a hallway and believed that a firearm had been discharged.

Based on there being only one call to 911 and no evidence being located, it appears that no firearm was discharged, police said.

North Cherry Street from East Fourth Street to East Fifth Street was blocked for approximately 30 minutes.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook

