Winston-Salem Police investigate shooting incident that leaves two people injured

The Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting incident Saturday night that injured two people.

Police responded to a gas station at the 4100 block of Indiana Avenue at 7:22 p.m. on Saturday. They found Tasuan Martin, 20, of Duke Street, had sustained a gunshot wound to his back. Zihir Glenn, 19, of Mooreville sustained a laceration to his head from being struck with an unknown object. Police list the location of offense as the 3900 block of Waddill St.

Glenn told officers that he and Martin were involved in the sales of narcotics and were targeted, police said. The victims believe the suspects were possibly juveniles.

Martin was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Martin’s injuries are serious but he is in stable condition. Glenn’s injuries are not considered serious.

Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.