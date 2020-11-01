Winston-Salem police investigate shooting of man at convenience store.

Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in front of a convenience store on Shattalon Drive.

According to a news release, Winston-Salem police were called to a Buy and Go convenience store at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. When officers got there, they found Jose Jovel in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound to the torso. Officers called for EMS and tried to stabilize Jovel. Paramedics arrived and took Jovel to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Police initially had determined that the shooting stemmed from an argument in the parking lot but now believe it was a robbery.

Police said Jovel is in stable condition and his injuries are non-life threatening. The case has been referred to the police department's Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. People can also find Crime Stoppers on Facebook at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."

