Winston-Salem police investigate shooting

Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting late Saturday night that resulted in a 20-year-man being sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers responded at 11:06 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting at the 700 block of Ferrell Court in Winston-Salem.

Officers said they found Terrell Laque Smith outside of an apartment building with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

Officers said their preliminary investigation "has revealed that this was not a random act."

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 or via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.