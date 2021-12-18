 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem Police investigating armed robbery at GameStop at Hanes Mill Road
Winston-Salem Police are investigating an armed robbery at the GameStop at 402 E. Hanes Mill Road.

Police said a man entered the business at 9:07 p.m. Saturday, approached a store employee at the front counter, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the business on foot.

It is believed the suspect fled in an unknown gray sedan, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc

The Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100

