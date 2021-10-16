Winston-Salem police investigating discharge of a gun amid fight at football field on Waterworks Road

Winston-Salem police reported that a gun was fired Saturday afternoon during a fight at a football field on Waterworks Road.

Police responded about 5:15 p.m. and were told by residents there was a large fight and a gun had been discharged.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

As officers began to obtain further information, a man in a 2007 Toyota Avalon was identified as a suspect in the firing of the gun. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at Waterworks Road and New Walkertown Road.

The driver, who was the only occupant, placed his vehicle in reverse and intentionally struck a patrol vehicle then fled in his vehicle, authorities said.

Officers initiated a pursuit that traveled east on New Walkertown Road to Carver School Road. The suspect jumped and ran from the vehicle as it was colliding with a resident’s vehicle on Carver School Road, authorities said.

After a search of the Toyota, police officers found two firearms.

The suspect has not been arrested. Police said the investigation is ongoing.