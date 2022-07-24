Winston-Salem Police investigating report of shots fired at Hanes Mall

Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting inside the Belks store at Hanes Mall early Sunday night. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, police said in a news release.

Police were still at the mall at 7:45 p.m. Hanes Mall was closed and at least eight Winston-Salem police vehicles were in the parking lot, including right in front of the Belks store. The front entrance was marked off by yellow tape.

Winston-Salem police went to the Belks store at 5:56 p.m. Sunday on a report of a discharged firearm. This happened just before the mall closed on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Officers arrived and cleared the building. Police didn't find any victims and didn't get any reports of injuries.

Winston-Salem police later learned through its investigation that a store employee was with a person in the store when that person pulled out a firearm and fired it. That person than ran out of the mall. The employee was not injured. Winston-Salem police didn't provide any other details about the interaction between the employee and the other person, including whether they knew each other or why the person fired the weapon.

Police did not provide a description of the person and no one has been arrested. Police said the investigation is in its early stages and is active.

Hanes Mall has had at least five shootings over the past five years, including a fatal shooting in August 2019. In the most recent previous shooting, Reginald Dewayne Gray was shot in the upper arm in gunfire involving another man in the common area of the mall just before 2 p.m. on March 10. Gray was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon but he was not charged with firing his gun.

The fatal shooting happened in August 2019, when Julius Sampson was shot to death outside BJ's Brewhouse and Restaurant. Robert Granato was charged with murder, and the case is still pending in Forsyth Superior Court.

Hanes Mall currently requires people under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 21 or older after 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and all day Friday and Saturday. In some years, law-enforcement agencies, such as the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, have increased patrols at Hanes Mall after violent incidents such as fights.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can call Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904. People can also access Crime Stoppers on Facebook at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County." People can also provide anonymous tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department through the Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.