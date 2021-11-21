Winston-Salem Police investigating third armed robbery of dollar store in two days

Winston-Salem Police are investigating the third armed robbery of a dollar store in the county in two days, this one at the Family Dollar at 4412 Old Rural Hall Road.

Investigators said the suspect entered the store at 4:16 p.m. Sunday, approached the front counter, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the business on foot toward Cornwell Street.

Police believe the suspect got into an unknown vehicle and fled.

The suspect in the robbery matches the suspect description of two armed robberies that took place Saturday at the Dollar General on Thomasville Road in Forsyth County and another Dollar General on South Main Street in Winston-Salem, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.