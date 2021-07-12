 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem police look for missing man
Winston-Salem police are asking for people to be on the lookout for Phillip Wall, a 49-year-old man with a cognitive disorder who was last seen on Waycross Drive.

Police said Wall is a Black man who stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing an army fatigue-type shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes. Although his photo shows him with hair, he is currently bald. 

Police said Wall was last seen about 6:30 p.m. on Monday when he was seen walking away from 1847 Waycross Drive. 

Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.  

