Winston-Salem Police look for missing woman

Winston-Salem Police are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday night.
Chelsye Cheyenne Pettit, 20, was last seen leaving her home at 115 Davidson Ave. at about 11 p.m. She was wearing a dark blue jacket, brown cargo shorts and flip flops.
A Silver Alert has been issued.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be made to Winston-Salem police in the Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Fran Daniel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today