Winston-Salem Police look for missing woman
Winston-Salem Police look for missing woman

Pettit

Pettit

 WSPD

Winston-Salem Police are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday night.

Chelsye Cheyenne Pettit, 20, was last seen leaving her home at 115 Davidson Ave. at about 11 p.m. She was wearing a dark blue jacket, brown cargo shorts and flip flops.

A Silver Alert has been issued. 

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be made to Winston-Salem police in the Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.



'Lost it all again': Kentucky tornadoes survivor

