Winston-Salem police looking for missing 17-year-old
Hines

Hines

 WSPD

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for help in locating Soloman Nyiere Hines, a 17-year-old the department says is a runaway.

He is 5 foot 7, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Hines was last seen in the 700 block of Highland Avenue, Winston-Salem on Dec. 14.

Anyone with any information regarding Hines is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100

Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.

336-727-7308

