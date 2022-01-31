Winston-Salem police looking for missing 17-year-old

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for help in locating Soloman Nyiere Hines, a 17-year-old the department says is a runaway.
He is 5 foot 7, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Hines was last seen in the 700 block of Highland Avenue, Winston-Salem on Dec. 14.
Anyone with any information regarding Hines is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100
Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.
The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.
