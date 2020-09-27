Winston-Salem Police looking for missing man

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing man.

A Silver Alert has been issued.

Elihu Henry Dreher, 89, was last seen wearing an American Eagle baseball cap, maroon sweater and blue jeans. Dreher was last seen at the Cracker Barrel at Pecan Lane, Kernersville. He is a 5 foot 11 and weights 200 pounds. He has short gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was driving a white 2017 Ford Escape (NC HFC8985).

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dreher is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook