 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem Police looking for missing man
0 comments

Winston-Salem Police looking for missing man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elihu Henry Dreher

Elihu Henry Dreher

Winston-Salem Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing man.

A Silver Alert has been issued.

Elihu Henry Dreher, 89, was last seen wearing an American Eagle baseball cap, maroon sweater and blue jeans. Dreher was last seen at the Cracker Barrel at Pecan Lane, Kernersville. He is a 5 foot 11 and weights 200 pounds. He has short gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was driving a white 2017 Ford Escape (NC HFC8985).

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dreher is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News