Winston-Salem Police looking for missing person

Winston-Salem Police are attempting to locate a missing person.

John Roberts Parente, 26, was reported missing on Wednesday. Parente was last seen on Feb. 3 at 11 p.m. at 4558 June Ave., Winston-Salem.

He was wearing khaki or black pants, black tennis shoes and a black jacket. He was last seen on foot and could be in the area of Reynolda Road or Bond Street in Winston-Salem.

Parente is approximately 6 foot in height and weighs approximately 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Parente is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to send texts and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.