Winston-Salem police looking for missing teen
Winston-Salem police looking for missing teen

Nobles

Nobles

 WSPD

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for help in locating Kaylie Nobles, a 16-year-old girl the department says is a runaway.

She is described as 5 foot 3, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Nobles was last seen in the 300 block of Hawthorne Road on Jan. 25.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100

Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

336-727-7308

