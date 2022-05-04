 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem police: Man critically injured Tuesday night in accident on University Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM — A 51-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night after the moped he was driving was struck from behind on University Parkway, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the accident at 9:40 p.m. and found Michael Leverne Scales in the roadway in the 4000 block of University Parkway.

Police said Scales was operating a 2019 Yongfu Moped in the left lane of University Parkway when a 2016 Honda Civic struck him from behind.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision and no charges have been filed at this time, police said in the news release.

Southbound University Parkway was shut down for approximately three hours.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

