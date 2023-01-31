Winston-Salem police: Man shot to death Monday night during a fight near FTCC campus

A 35-year-old man was shot to death late Monday night, the ninth killing of the year, police said.

Patrol officers responded at 10:12 p.m. to the 1000 block of Geneva Road near the main campus of Forsyth Technical Community College to investigate a call of a man who had been shot.

While en route, police got a second call reporting that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital.

The man, identified as Demetrius Alexander Williams, died despite life-saving measures, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that Williams had been shot in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Geneva Road during a fight.

Williams’ killing in the ninth of the year; at the same point in 2002, four homicides had occurred in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem

Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.