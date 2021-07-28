Winston-Salem police need the public's help to find missing man

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.
Artemas Durante Dixon, 84, was last seen Wednesday at a bank on Hanes Mill Road, police said.
Dixon is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. Dixon has gray hair, a thin gray mustache and dark brown eyes.
Dixon was last seen wearing a dark cap, burgundy and blue striped shirt, dark blue sweatpants and blue shoes, police said.
Dixon is driving a 2002 burgundy Mazda 626 with the N.C. license plate, VPA-6686.
Anyone with information regarding Dixon's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to Winston-Salem police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.
