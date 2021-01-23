Winston-Salem police need the public's help to find missing man

Winston-Salem police are seeking the public's help to find a missing man, authorities said Saturday.

Hugo Oswaldo Calderon-Chavez, 23, was last seen on Jan. 13 in the 3500 block of Thomasville Road, police said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons in Raleigh has issued a Silver Alert for Calderon-Chavez, police and the center said.

Calderon-Chavez is a Hispanic man standing 6 feet tall and weighs about 300 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Calderon-Chavez was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and Timberland boots, police said.

Calderon-Chavez may be driving a green Toyota Tacoma with an N.C. 30-day temporary tag of 26418346, police said. He possibly could have traveled to Montgomery County or Wilson.

Anyone with information about Calderon-Chavez's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

