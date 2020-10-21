Winston-Salem police officers head to Walmart for back-to-school shopping spree

“This has two different sizes,” Henry pointed out while standing in the sock aisle.

The mom who filled out the form indeed has listed two; Castillo knew the student had a younger sibling and the family didn’t have much.

A quiet decision to buy for both children was reached. It was an easy call. Based on experience from previous, pre-pandemic years when students would guide the selections, school employees have learned that often those with the least are the most generous.

“A lot of times, the kids would ask ‘Is it OK if I get something for my mom, too?’,” she said.

Distribution

Because the students couldn’t be on hand in person, YMCA staff members and school personnel had to come up with an alternate plan for distribution.

So on this particular Saturday, since the sponsoring branch was the William G. White Y in the West End, volunteers carefully folded their selections and loaded them into plastic bags.

They drove them over to the child-care area at the Y, paired the purchases with new shoes donated by Fleet Feet Sports and set up a socially distanced drive-through pick-up line.