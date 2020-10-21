Winston-Salem police officers head to Walmart for back-to-school shopping spree

One by one, a dozen or so cops started rolling early Saturday into the parking lot outside the Walmart Supercenter on Peters Creek Parkway. Some arrived in patrol cars, others piloting unmarked Crown Victorias. All were in uniform.
Shoppers clutching grocery lists and the grab-and-go McDonald’s breakfast crowd noticed. They pointed, whispered and speculated. Did somebody get robbed? They setting up a license checkpoint?
Clearly something was up.
It didn’t take long for the curious to get their answers. Officers, alongside teachers and community volunteers, fanned out throughout the store with carts and $100 gift cards.
In more certain times, they would have been shopping alongside a little kid who’d eagerly select new clothes, a backpack or shoes as part of a YMCA back-to-school program called Bright Beginnings.
But this being Month Seven of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shoppers had but a single sheet of paper with some basic information about a kid they might never meet.
The rest was guesswork.
“Oh, I’ll know (what to get),” said a confident Sgt. Joel Morissette, the father of a boy and a girl. “This is easy. And it’s the best thing we can do, putting in some time to help a kid.”
Bright Beginnings
Pre-pandemic, these Bright Beginnings outings - individual YMCA branches partner with nearby schools, where teachers and counselors identify kids in families who could use a hand - were festive spectacles.
Eager kids and adult volunteers would normally roll up in raucous busloads to shop. Christmas came early, followed by breakfast, wrapped up in grateful hugs.
Now, though, selections were guided by basic stats: name, gender, size, favorite color and activity.
And that led to some indecision and several curious-looking interactions. Batman or Spiderman underwear? It’s the mystery of our time.
And no matter who you are, there is something vaguely amusing about watching a 200-pound cop in body armor holding up a pink coat and wondering about size.
Support Local Journalism
Fortunately, teachers and staff members from Diggs-Latham Elementary who personally knew each of the 40 or so kids on the list were on hand to offer guidance.
“Oh, he can definitely do skinny (jeans),” said Diane Castillo to a puzzled volunteer. Castillo used to be called “bilingual liaison”; her title now is “parent assistant.
And because of that experience, whatever the job is called, Castillo was able to sort out another anomaly on one of those shopping guides noticed by Corporal Josh Henry.
“This has two different sizes,” Henry pointed out while standing in the sock aisle.
The mom who filled out the form indeed has listed two; Castillo knew the student had a younger sibling and the family didn’t have much.
A quiet decision to buy for both children was reached. It was an easy call. Based on experience from previous, pre-pandemic years when students would guide the selections, school employees have learned that often those with the least are the most generous.
“A lot of times, the kids would ask ‘Is it OK if I get something for my mom, too?’,” she said.
Distribution
Because the students couldn’t be on hand in person, YMCA staff members and school personnel had to come up with an alternate plan for distribution.
So on this particular Saturday, since the sponsoring branch was the William G. White Y in the West End, volunteers carefully folded their selections and loaded them into plastic bags.
They drove them over to the child-care area at the Y, paired the purchases with new shoes donated by Fleet Feet Sports and set up a socially distanced drive-through pick-up line.
Instead of going on about their day - members of the downtown bike patrol were looking at a 10-hour shift later Saturday - many of the officers came to the Y to help.
“Are you kidding? That’s the best part,” said Sgt. Hashon Geddings of the community resource unit.
It didn’t take long to see what Geddings meant. Dayanna and Devon Broadway, sister and brother, wiggled in their car seats like two kids fresh off a Halloween trick-or-treating haul - something else many children will miss this year - ready to rip into Dayanna’s bag.
“I think it’s great. It’s special for the kids to see their teachers here and it’s helpful to us as parents,” said Monique Broadway, Dayanna and Devon’s mom.
As excited as the children were, bigger smiles creased the faces of the adults. That’s one thing the pandemic can’t steal - the infectious joy spread by grateful kids.
336-727-7481
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.