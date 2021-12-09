Winston-Salem police provide details about overturned tractor-trailer that delayed traffic on U.S. 52 North

Winston-Salem police provided details Thursday about an overturned tractor-trailer that forced officers to close U.S. 52 North between Germanton Road and University Parkway Wednesday for 7½ hours.
Police received a report at 2:38 p.m. that a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor trailer had overturned on the highway just past Germanton Road, police said.
When officers arrived, they found the tractor-trailer blocking the highway's northbound lanes, police said.
Officers also found the driver, Krasmir Peykov Tenev, 51, of Sussex, Wis., who suffered a minor injury, police said.
Officers learned that Tenev was driving north on the highway when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle traveled off the road, police said. Tenev then overcorrected to return to the road, causing his vehicle's load to shift.
The shifting of the load caused the tractor-trailer to overturn, police said.
Tenev, who refused medical treatment, was cited for failure to maintain his lane of travel, police said.
The tractor-trailer was removed from the scene, police said. The truck spilled its contents, acetone, which is a hazardous material. It was cleaned up as well, police said.
Crews spread absorbent material in the area as a safety precaution.
The crash also caused traffic delays on Patterson Avenue, Oak Summit Road, Germanton Road and University Parkway, police said. Officers diverted traffic to those streets because of the crash.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.
