Winston-Salem police have released the name of a moped driver who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a wreck on Cleveland Avenue.

Police said that Justin William Knight, 35, of Leona Street in Winston-Salem was driving his moped on Cleveland Avenue, when a car driven by Denise Annette Jenkins, 58, of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem, turned in front of him at the 12th Street intersection. Williams hit the car.

The wreck is still under investigation by the department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit.

They ask that anyone with information about the wreck to contact them at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.