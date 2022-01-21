Winston-Salem police reopen an intersection in the city's southern section after a traffic collision

Winston-Salem police have reopened the intersection of Barnes Road and South Main Street to traffic, police said.
The intersection was closed for two hours as officers investigated a traffic collision at that location, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
