Winston-Salem police respond to disturbance with weapons inside Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard

  Updated
Target

Authorities investigate a disturbance with weapons inside the Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard Tuesday evening.

 John Hinton, Journal

Winston-Salem Police and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded tonight to a disturbance with weapons inside the Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard.

No victims were found inside the building, police said in a Facebook post.

A female customer who declined to give her name said she heard a single shot coming from the rear of the store around 8:30 p.m.

“People started running” out of the store, she said.

Seven or eight police cars could be seen in front of the store, and the area was closed off by police tape around 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

