Winston-Salem police respond to dozens of wrecks Friday night as snow falls; forecasters warn of black ice over the weekend

The City of Winston-Salem said on its Facebook page that the city's recreation centers will be closed Saturday because of the inclement weather.

In addition, testing sites for COVID-19 will be closed Saturday at Union Baptist Church on Trade Street and the Southeast Plaza, said Shontell Robinson, a deputy county manager.

Gov. Roy Cooper cautioned people to stay home Saturday as most roads were covered with snow and ice.

"If you're in the affected areas, the best way to stay safe is to stay home unless you absolutely have to travel," Cooper said.

If people must travel, the N.C. Highway Patrol advised drivers to reduce their speed significantly and maintain distance from other vehicles, the governor's office said. People should completely clear ice and snow from their vehicles before traveling, the governor's office said.

Since Friday afternoon, the highway patrol responded to more than 1,500 calls for service and 945 collisions in the affected areas, Cooper said.

"A majority of those calls were related to vehicles sliding off the roads and becoming stuck in single vehicle collisions," Cooper said.