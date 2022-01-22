Winston-Salem police respond to dozens of wrecks Friday night as snow falls; forecasters warn of black ice over the weekend

Light snow fell Friday night in Winston-Salem, causing icy, slick roads Saturday.
Forecasters are warning of the potential for black ice in the Triad on Sunday morning.
Since midnight Friday, Winston-Salem police received 150 calls for service, police Lt. Michelle Lovejoy said. Among those calls, there were 55 weather-related vehicle crashes and 32 calls to assist motorists.
Those drivers were "people who ran off roadways, and people who got stuck on the road amid ice," Lovejoy said. "They thought they could brave the ice, and their cars didn't work."
In a tweet Saturday, the Winston-Salem Police Department warned that the city's "road conditions are deteriorating and expected to worsen."
The police department warned drivers to be aware of black ice.
"If you have to have to drive, drive slowly and leave extra space between you and other drivers," the police department said.
Forsyth County received 1/2 inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh. Guilford County received slightly more than 1 inch of snow, and Davidson County received 1.1 inches of snow.
The weather service warned Saturday that areas of black ice will be possible Saturday night, resulting in hazardous travel conditions in central North Carolina, including in Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties.
The City of Winston-Salem said on its Facebook page that the city's recreation centers will be closed Saturday because of the inclement weather.
In addition, testing sites for COVID-19 will be closed Saturday at Union Baptist Church on Trade Street and the Southeast Plaza, said Shontell Robinson, a deputy county manager.
Gov. Roy Cooper cautioned people to stay home Saturday as most roads were covered with snow and ice.
"If you're in the affected areas, the best way to stay safe is to stay home unless you absolutely have to travel," Cooper said.
If people must travel, the N.C. Highway Patrol advised drivers to reduce their speed significantly and maintain distance from other vehicles, the governor's office said. People should completely clear ice and snow from their vehicles before traveling, the governor's office said.
Since Friday afternoon, the highway patrol responded to more than 1,500 calls for service and 945 collisions in the affected areas, Cooper said.
"A majority of those calls were related to vehicles sliding off the roads and becoming stuck in single vehicle collisions," Cooper said.
The governor also urged pedestrians to use caution as sidewalks, parking lots and other hard surfaces are slippery.
The weather service warned that black ice will likely create treacherous road conditions Sunday and Monday mornings. Daytime thawing of snow and ice will re-freeze Saturday and Sunday nights.
"It will get pretty cold overnight, said Nick Luchetti, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh. "With that on wet roads, you will see some re-freezing and the potential for black ice."
Sunday's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 44 degrees in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Sunday night's low temperature will be 23 degrees in Forsyth County and 24 degrees in Guilford County amid clear conditions.
