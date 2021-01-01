Winston-Salem police search for missing man

Winston-Salem police have issued a Silver Alert as they search for a man said to suffer from mild cognitive delays who went missing Friday morning.

Police identified the man as Jacobo Mendez Herrera, who is a 63-year-old Hispanic man standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Police said Herrera was last seen at 4001 N. Cherry Street about 11 a.m. He was wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, work boots and a Dallas Cowboys ball cap with a star.

Anyone with information about Herrera should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.