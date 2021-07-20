Winston-Salem police search for missing man

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man.
Michael David Cartwright, 48, was last seen July 2 in the 1400 block of East Fifth Street, police said.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Cartwright, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said.
Cartwright is a white man, standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds.
Cartwright has short gray hair and brown eyes, police said. Cartwright was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Cartwright may be driving in a burgundy 2006 Mazda 6 with the N.C. license plate JDF-7226.
Anyone with any information about Cartwright's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to the police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.
336-727-7299