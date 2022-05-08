Winston-Salem police search for missing man

Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a 77-year-old man who is missing.
Vielace Rudolph Tippett, 77, was last seen at 5100 Lansing Drive in Winston-Salem around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. He was wearing a navy blue jacket with white stripes, a red polo shirt and blue jeans. He stands about 6 foot 1 and weighs about 106 pounds. He left on foot and his direction of travel was unknown.
A Silver Alert has been issued.
Anyone with knowledge of Tippett's whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7369