Winston-Salem police are looking for missing teenager

Winston-Salem police are looking for a teenager who last seen Tuesday in the 4600 block of Rosencarrie Lane, authorities said Wednesday.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Alyssa Jewell Dalton, 14.

Alyssa is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, police said.

Alyssa has short brown hair and brown eyes, the center said.

Alyssa was seen wearing a multi-color T-shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information about Alyssa's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be made to Winston-Salem police in the Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

