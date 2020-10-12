 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem police search for missing woman. Aja Shores was last seen Friday on Ferrell Court.
Aja Shores

Aja Shores was last seen Oct. 9 on Ferrell Court. 101320-wsj-nws-missing

 Winston-Salem Police Department

Winston-Salem police are searching for 24-year-old Aja Breanna Shores, a Booneville woman who was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9 at an apartment on Ferrell Court. 

Shores was described as standing about five feet, three inches and weighing about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, black tights and black shoes.

Police said family and friends became concerned for Shores after attempts to reach her failed. Police said that they have not determined if foul play is involved in Shores' disappearance.

Authorities said anyone with information on Shores' whereabouts should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

