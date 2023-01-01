Winston-Salem police search for missing woman last seen just after midnight Sunday

Local authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old woman who was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive in Winston-Salem.

Heather Leslie Hepler is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, Winston-Salem police said.

She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black sweat pants, and blue and white shoes.

Hepler has been diagnosed with autism and other medical issues, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program is at 336-276-1717.