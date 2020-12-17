Winston-Salem police searching for missing 88-year-old man

Winston-Salem police are looking for an 88-year-old man after his car was found abandoned off U.S. 52.

Byron William Effler, 88, was last seen Monday at his home at 5603 Plantation Drive in Winston-Salem, police said.

A construction crew working on the Northern Beltway project found Effler's 2005 Dodge Magnum on Thursday, police said. The car had traveled off the road and was stuck in the mud on the old ramp that leads from University Parkway to U.S. 52 North.

The car was running, but no one was inside or around it, police said.

Officers then went to Effler's house, but he wasn't there, police said. Police contacted a family member who told them that Effler suffers from a cognitive impairment and easily becomes disoriented.

Effler stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, police said. Effler is believed to be walking in the area of the Northern Beltway construction site, including University Parkway, Ziglar Road and the Rural Hall-Bethania Road area.

Police officers, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and the Triad Bloodhounds are searching for Effler in heavily wooded areas, police said.

Anyone with information about Effler's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

