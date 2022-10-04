 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem police searching for missing woman.

Mary Watson

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman, authorities said Tuesday.

Mary Parker Watson, 68, was last seen at 11 p.m. Monday, police said. Watson is believed to be driving her blue Mercedes Benz with the N.C. registration plate of EDV-3990.

Watson is a Black woman standing 5 feet 6 inches in height, police said. She was last seen wearing blue denim pants, a brown jacket, white tennis shoes and a blue denim hat.

Anyone with information about Watson's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-770, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

