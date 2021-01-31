Winston-Salem police seek help finding 16-year-old

The Winston-Salem Police Department issued Sunday an alert for a 16-year-old runaway who left her residence in May.

Police said Isis Sahara Claytor, age 16, walked away from 2946 Dahlia Drive. She is described as being 4-feet 11-inches tall with red hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Claytor has been spotted on several occasions in Winston-Salem and is not believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Claytor is asked to call the department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at (336) 727-2800 or CrimeStoppers on Facebook.

