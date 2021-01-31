 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem police seek help finding 16-year-old
0 comments
top story

Winston-Salem police seek help finding 16-year-old

{{featured_button_text}}

The Winston-Salem Police Department issued Sunday an alert for a 16-year-old runaway who left her residence in May.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said Isis Sahara Claytor, age 16, walked away from 2946 Dahlia Drive. She is described as being 4-feet 11-inches tall with red hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Claytor has been spotted on several occasions in Winston-Salem and is not believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Claytor is asked to call the department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at (336) 727-2800 or CrimeStoppers on Facebook.

Isis Sahara Claytor

Claytor

 Winston-Salem Police Department

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News