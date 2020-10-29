 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem police seek public's help in finding a missing teenager
Winston-Salem police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Epiphany Jewel Hilson, 15, was last seen on Oct. 9 at her home in the 5300 block of Northridge Drive, police said Thursday.

Hilson is a black girl who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, police said. Hilson was last seen wearing white pajama pants, a grey Mickey Mouse shirt, a tan zip-up sweatshirt and red Puma shoes, police said.

Hilson also might be carrying a black and orange back pack, police said.

Anyone with information about Hilson's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook. 

