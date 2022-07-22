Winston-Salem police seek the public's help in finding a missing man

Winston-Salem police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing, endangered man, authorities said Friday night.

Edward Buie, 22, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. leaving Medical Center Boulevard, police said.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Buie who suffers from cognitive issues, police said.

Buie is a Black man who stands 5 feet 6 inches in height and weighs 200 pounds, police said. Buie has black hair and brown eyes.

Buie was last seen wearing a black T-shirt that says, "boyz in the hood," black pants and black Jordan shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Buie's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.