Winston-Salem police temporarily close a section of Salem Parkway following traffic crash

Winston-Salem police temporarily closed a section of the eastbound and westbound lanes of Salem Parkway following a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, authorities said Saturday.
The lanes of travel between the Cloverdale Road exit and the Peters Creek Parkway exit were reopened by Saturday night, police said.
336-727-7299
John Hinton
