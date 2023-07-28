Winston-Salem police will close sections of North Spruce, Marshall and Cherry streets Aug. 4 for the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic and Gears and Guitars concert, police said Friday.

The closures will take place 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 on Aug. 4, police said.

Barricades and traffic detours will be placed on sections of East Seventh, Sixth, Fifth street as well as North Research Parkway, Vine Street and North Patterson Avenue for the Criterium Race from 9:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday Aug. 5, police said.

Drivers in these areas will experience increased traffic and multiple street closures, police said.

Police officers and Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies will be on duty to control traffic and provide security, police said.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes of travel to minimize the traffic congestion, police said. Drivers who live in the area should plan ahead to avoid having access to their vehicles restricted during the street closures.

No vehicles will be allowed to travel on the closed roads, police said.