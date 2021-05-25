Winston-Salem pools reopen Memorial Day weekend

The pools will also offer a parent/child swim program for children 3 to 6 years old, for parents who want to learn to teach their own children how to swim.

Adult swim lessons are unavailable at this time. The Babes in Arms program for parents and children six months to 5 years will be held Friday mornings at Bolton pool. Signups will be in person at Bolton pool Saturday June 12 at 10 a.m.

All swim lessons are free to city residents, first come, first served.

Non-swimmers less than 48 inches tall will be required to wear life jackets in the pools. Life jackets are not required in the water play areas at Bolton and Kimberley Park pools and Winston Waterworks.

The city will provide life jackets. Patrons may bring their own life jackets if the life jackets have a stamp indicating that they are Coast Guard approved and pass inspection by the lifeguards.

Children less than 48 inches tall will be asked to take a swim test when they arrive at the pool. If they pass the test, they will receive a green wrist band that allows them to go anywhere in the pool. If they do not pass the test they will receive a red wrist band and a life jacket. They can go in the shallow end of the pool up to 3½ feet.