Winston-Salem pools reopen Memorial Day weekend

City swimming pools are reopening for the Memorial Day weekend, though COVID-19 restrictions will limit the number of children in swim classes, the city of Winston-Salem said.
Bolton and Kimberley Park pools will be open Saturday to Monday May 29-31. Both pools will be open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and again from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The same two pools, Bolton and Kimberley Park, will again be open June 5-6.
Then, on June 12, several other pools will also open, the Winston Waterworks and the Mineral Springs, Parkland, Polo and Reynolds Park pools.
Operating days and hours will vary by pool and are posted at CityofWS.org/pools. Long Creek Pool will be closed all summer for renovations.
All pools will offer free children’s swim lessons for children 6 and up, starting June 14 or 15. Sign-ups will be June 12 at 10 a.m. at each pool. Additional sessions of children’s swim lessons will start July 5-6 and July 26-27. Sign-ups are on July 3 and 24 at 10 a.m.
Due to COVID-19, swim classes will be restricted to no more than five students for every instructor. Participants must arrive and depart in their swimsuits, should arrive no more than 5 minutes before their lesson, and must leave immediately after their lesson.
The pools will also offer a parent/child swim program for children 3 to 6 years old, for parents who want to learn to teach their own children how to swim.
Adult swim lessons are unavailable at this time. The Babes in Arms program for parents and children six months to 5 years will be held Friday mornings at Bolton pool. Signups will be in person at Bolton pool Saturday June 12 at 10 a.m.
All swim lessons are free to city residents, first come, first served.
Non-swimmers less than 48 inches tall will be required to wear life jackets in the pools. Life jackets are not required in the water play areas at Bolton and Kimberley Park pools and Winston Waterworks.
The city will provide life jackets. Patrons may bring their own life jackets if the life jackets have a stamp indicating that they are Coast Guard approved and pass inspection by the lifeguards.
Children less than 48 inches tall will be asked to take a swim test when they arrive at the pool. If they pass the test, they will receive a green wrist band that allows them to go anywhere in the pool. If they do not pass the test they will receive a red wrist band and a life jacket. They can go in the shallow end of the pool up to 3½ feet.
The swim test consists of treading water for a minute and swimming 25 yards without touching the bottom. As the staff at a particular pool gets to know the children who attend often, lifeguards may issue green wrist bands to children who they know can swim, without administering a swim test.
Patrons over 48 inches tall will be required to take a swim test if lifeguards observe that they may be poor or non-swimmers. Those who do not pass the test will be issued a life jacket and a yellow wrist band that allows them to go anywhere in the pool except the deep end for the diving boards. Any patron who refuses to take a swim test will have to leave the pool grounds.
Swimmers with red or yellow wrist bands who are caught in the wrong section of the pool will be asked to sit out for 15 minutes. If they are caught a second time, they will have to leave the pool.
All children attending a pool as a day-care or summer-camp activity will be required to take swim tests and follow the wrist-band policy.
Complete information about the aquatics program, pool calendars and hours, and dates for swim lessons is available at WePLAY.ws. For more information call CityLink 311.
336-727-7369