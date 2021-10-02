Winston-Salem population is just shy of 250,000 in the 2020 Census, but city is more diverse

Winston-Salem remained in fifth place among North Carolina cities, having been edged from fourth place by Durham in 2011. In fact, fast-growing Durham added some 55,000 new residents in between 2010 and 2020, and is threatening to take third place from Greensboro before the decade is out.

Greensboro grew by almost 11 percent from 2010 to 2020, reaching a total of 299,035 residents according to the official count.

While both of the Triad’s biggest cities fell just short of turning over their population odometers, Aaron King, the city-county planning director, said he feels sure the city’s “continued steady growth” has by now pushed the city well over the 250,000 mark.

“When you think about when we did the counting, it was the spring of 2020 and we were obviously in a pandemic,” King said. “The other thing is, we had a lot of projects that were under development while the census was going on. Now they have ... people in there, and I feel our number is appreciably higher.”

There’s nothing magic about having 250,000 people, although that was the cutoff number for a Brookings Institution story about population changes in “America’s largest cities” that appeared in the wake of the 2020 Census.