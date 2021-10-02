Winston-Salem population is just shy of 250,000 in the 2020 Census, but city is more diverse

Winston-Salem grew almost 9% from 2010 to 2020 to finish just shy of the 250,000 mark, according to the results of the 2020 Census.
The census found 249,545 people living inside the city limits on April 1, 2020, up from 229,617 on the same date in 2010.
That’s an increase of almost 20,000 people. At the same time, 2020 Census figures show a population of increased diversity, with strong growth in the proportion of Hispanic, Asian and multiracial populations.
Wanda Allen-Abraha, who heads the city’s human relations department, said the city has used as many as eight different languages to translate information about city and community services during some information sessions for new residents.
“Locally, we have been seeing a growing population of immigrants over the span of the past couple of decades,” she said, adding that she’s not surprised to see the city’s diversity reflected in the census numbers.
“We have seen a steady growth of the Hispanic demographic over the past couple of decades, as we have seen in our two most recent census statistics,” she said. “As a matter of fact, Winston-Salem has had one of the largest concentrations of Hispanic populations in the state for the past several years.”
The city’s overall rate of growth was much slower than the 24% increase that the city saw between 2000 and 2010, although a major annexation during that decade skewed the numbers.
Winston-Salem remained in fifth place among North Carolina cities, having been edged from fourth place by Durham in 2011. In fact, fast-growing Durham added some 55,000 new residents in between 2010 and 2020, and is threatening to take third place from Greensboro before the decade is out.
Greensboro grew by almost 11 percent from 2010 to 2020, reaching a total of 299,035 residents according to the official count.
While both of the Triad’s biggest cities fell just short of turning over their population odometers, Aaron King, the city-county planning director, said he feels sure the city’s “continued steady growth” has by now pushed the city well over the 250,000 mark.
“When you think about when we did the counting, it was the spring of 2020 and we were obviously in a pandemic,” King said. “The other thing is, we had a lot of projects that were under development while the census was going on. Now they have ... people in there, and I feel our number is appreciably higher.”
There’s nothing magic about having 250,000 people, although that was the cutoff number for a Brookings Institution story about population changes in “America’s largest cities” that appeared in the wake of the 2020 Census.
On the other hand, since the point of that story was that big cities lost ground, maybe that’s a list Winston-Salem doesn’t want to be on.
“The small- to medium-size cities are benefiting, as people like the lifestyle and the opportunities,” said Russell Smith, a professor of geography at Winston-Salem State University. “Larger cities have higher housing and transportation costs and longer commuter times. You have the best of both worlds” in Winston-Salem, he said.
Charlotte and Raleigh remained in the state’s 1-2 spots, growing 20% and 16% respectively and together adding more than 200,000 residents to the state’s total.
Counting diversity
In 2020, non-Hispanic whites were still the city’s largest population group at 44% of the total, while non-Hispanic Blacks made up 32% of the population. Hispanics made up 17% of the total, up from 15% in 2010. People of Asian descent, who made up 2% of the city’s total in 2010, grew to 2.5% of the total in 2020.
The growth for Asians might seem small, but it represents a 40% increase in their numbers.
The percentage of non-Hispanics who are white-only and Black-only both declined in Winston-Salem from 2010 to 2020. Whites dropped from 47%, while Blacks dropped from 34%.
The actual number of residents increased for all racial and ethnic groups in the city, but Hispanics led the way: The Hispanic population increased by 9,000 people from 2010 to 2020, reaching a total of almost 43,000 in 2020. That’s a 27% increase.
Among non-Hispanics, whites increased by 1.4% to 109,714 people, while Blacks increased 2.2% to 79,788. The number of people in Winston-Salem of Asian descent increased by 38% to reach a total of almost 6,300 people. Those numbers are reported by residents claiming to be of only one race.
But the number of non-Hispanic people claiming a multiracial or “other race” background mushroomed: from around 4,300 people in the two categories combined to slightly more than 10,000 people in 2020.
The Census Bureau and others who work with population numbers say folks should use caution when comparing racial and ethnic numbers from 2010 and 2020.
For the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau revised the questions it uses to gauge race and ethnicity. The bureau says the revision means that the census does a better job of picking up the various racial and ethnic combinations that people really claim, but which were not picked up well in former census counts.
During the decade, “a lot of people took a lot of DNA tests, and when invited to give explicit ancestry they may be giving more responses,” said Rebecca Tippett, the director of Carolina Demography at the Carolina Population Center at UNC Chapel Hill.
“There’s a lot more fluidity” in ethnic and racial identity, she said.
One thing for sure: Among non-Hispanics, the city’s multiracial population is a youthful one. 36% of the multiracial population is under 18, while only 19% of the population claiming one race is under 18.
Allen-Abraha said more and more people are “feeling less restricted with respect to cross-cultural and cross-racial relationships.”
“As the younger generations reach adulthood, they are having a heavy influence, in terms of cultural and racial acceptance,” she said. “Unlike older generations, they do not know the imposed color lines and barriers that those in the Greatest Generation and the Baby Boomers knew. We started to see some of those lines begin to fade with Generation X, but the Millennials and Gen Z are of the age now where they are influencing cultural norms.”
Meanwhile, in Forsyth County as a whole, non-Hispanic whites remained a majority at 54% of the population, down from 59%. Blacks (non-Hispanic) made up 25%, down from 26%, while Hispanics rose from 12% to 14%. In the county, the number of non-Hispanics who claim multiracial or “other race” backgrounds rose from about 6,000 to around 15,600 people, and went from 1.7% to 4.1% of the population.
The county’s population, reported previously by the Journal, increased from 350,670 in 2010 to 382,590 in 2020 — an increase of 9%.
Drawing lines
Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said that one immediate impact of the new census numbers will be seen as the city embarks on the time-consuming process of changing city ward lines to bring them to a state of near-equality.
It’s something the city does after each census, because wards don’t grow at the same rate. In 2011, after the 2010 Census, the city made extensive changes to the boundaries of each of the eight wards.
Forsyth County recently responded to the new 2020 Census county numbers by proposing to adjust district lines and move one precinct from District B to District A.
Adjusting city ward lines is harder because there are eight wards to juggle. It doesn’t make it easier considering that the city never embarks on a redistricting that puts two incumbents into the same new district.
King said that while the city is required to get the wards to within 5% of the ideal equal population number, in practice the city shoots for a stricter standard of less than 2% variance from the ideal.
Towns growing
Walkertown was the fastest-growing place among Winston-Salem’s in-county suburbs, while Kernersville had the largest numeric increase.
Walkertown’s population increased 22%, from 4,657 in 2010 to 5,692 in 2020. Kernersville added 3,326 people to reach a 2020 population total of 26,449, a 14% increase from the town’s 2010 total of 23,123.
Clemmons also grew 14% during the decade, adding 2,536 residents to reach a 2020 total of 21,163.
Lewisville grew more slowly, by only 6%, but remained in fourth place among county municipalities with 13,381 residents in 2020, up from 12,639 10 years earlier.
Rural Hall’s population increased 14%, going from 2,937 to 3,351. Tobaccoville grew by 6%, from 2,441 to 2,578 residents.
Tiny Bethania, surrounded on all sides by Winston-Salem, added only 16 residents to reach a 2020 population of 344.
And while it is not wholly in Forsyth County, the town of King does extend from Stokes County into northern Forsyth County. The town as a whole grew 4% from 2010 to 2020, rising from 6,904 people to 7,197. According to a 2019 estimate, about 9% of the town’s population lived in Forsyth.
Faster growing
Suburbs of Charlotte and in the Triangle were among the North Carolina municipalities that added the most people between 2010 and 2020.
Cary, outside Raleigh, added almost 40,000 residents to reach a 2020 population of almost 175,000.
Concord, the county seat of Cabarrus County outside Charlotte, added more than 26,000 people to become the state’s 10th-largest city, with 105,240 residents.
Apex, Wake Forest, Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina and Morrisville, all in the Triangle, grew by more than 10,000 people each, in some cases becoming communities of considerable size in their own right. Apex now has almost 60,000 people, and Wake Forest is closing in on 50,000 residents.
The Charlotte-area suburbs of Mooresville, Huntersville, Waxhaw and Kannapolis each added more than 10,000 residents. Huntersville has about 61,000 residents, Kannapolis has more than 53,000 residents, and about 50,000 people live in Mooresville.
