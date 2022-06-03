Winston-Salem population tops 250,000

Winston-Salem's population topped 250,000 during 2021, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 2020 Census found the city just shy of that mark, with an official count of 249,545 as of April 1, 2020.

Getting to 250,000 may seem largely symbolic, but Keith Debbage, a professor of geography at UNC Greensboro, said there are rankings that include cities over 250,000, and that Winston-Salem could benefit from that.

"Hopefully, it will make the city appear on more rankings," Debbage said.

The Census Bureau estimated Winston-Salem's population at 250,320 as of July 1, 2021. That's almost 1,000 more people than the bureau estimated for the city on July 1, 2020.

Winston-Salem remained the fifth-largest city in the state.

Despite reaching the new benchmark, Winston-Salem's population growth was slow during the period between 2020 and 2021. The growth rate was about 0.4%, while the state population grew by almost 1%.

Still, Winston-Salem grew faster than Greensboro (up 0.15%) and High Point (up 0.17%), the only two other cities in the Triad with more than 100,000 people.

Debbage sees the anemic growth in most of the Triad as the product of a double whammy.

"The Triad growth rates have always been modest compared to our competitors on the I-85 corridor," Debbage said. "Part of the issue with the pandemic is that you have seen greatly reduced mobility rates in many places in America."

That lack of mobility may have crimped growth rates in other North Carolina cities, such as Raleigh, which added more people than Winston-Salem during the year, but actually grew at a slower rate.

From 2010 to 2021, though, growth in Charlotte and the Triangle clearly outpaced the Triad: During that period, Durham alone grew 25 percent and replaced Winston-Salem in 2012 as the state's fourth-largest city.

Greensboro's estimated 2021 population was 298,263, while High Point's population was estimated at 114,086.

Charlotte added about 3,000 people from 2020 to 2021 to reach an estimated total of 879,709, while Raleigh added about 1,700 people to reach 469,124. Durham had an estimated population of 285,527, having increased by almost 1,100 people from 2020 to 2021.

Among the other incorporated places mostly or completely within Forsyth County, Kernersville gained about 350 people to reach an estimated 2021 population of 26,793, while Clemmons gained around 350 people to reach 21,517. Lewisville gained about 200 people to reach an estimated population of 13,602.

The Census Bureau estimates said the place in the Triad that added the most people in sheer numbers from 2020 to 2021 was Burlington, the biggest city in Alamance County. Burlington grew by 2.1% and added some 1,200 people to reach a 2021 estimate of 58,818.

Nearby Mebane, which straddles the line between Alamance and Orange counties, grew 3% to keep its typical rank as the fastest growing Triad place.

Growth in both Burlington and Mebane illustrates "a continuation of the functional integration of the Triad and Triangle," Debbage said.

"I would say that the eastern suburbs of Burlington are being cherry-picked by Triangle commuters," Debbage said. "I have seen some evidence of that."

So has Peter Bishop, the director of economic development in Burlington. People are looking for more affordable housing, he said, and more are coming from the east than the west.

"Those folks are starting to travel further west to find their home of the future," he said. "We have also had some significant job-creation announcements."

The Census Bureau isn't the only player in the population estimates game. The Office of State Budget and Management in Raleigh produces its own estimates that local governments rely on for their official population counts. The OSBM's latest estimate is that Winston-Salem had 249,986 on July 1, 2020.

City officials had Winston-Salem crossing the 250,000 line in 2020, when it listed the city's population at 250,765. The city sets the 2022 population at 252,175.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said reaching 250,000 is a benchmark that helps the city market itself.

"Certainly, I think that it is something that is not magical, but it is significant to be able to say that you are at 250,000," he said. "I think it is helpful to us as we market the city in a number of ways."

